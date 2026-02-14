WWE NXT Live Event Results From Kent, Washington 2/14/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Kali Armstrong and WrenQCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey) def. Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Keanu Carver def. “Super” Sean Legacy in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Tony D’Angelo def. DarkState’s Cutler James via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Tony D’Angelo and OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. DarkState (Cutler James and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Glamour” Blake Monroe def. Thea Hail in a Singles Match.

– “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill, DarkState’s Dion Lennox and Myles Borne in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– Joe Hendry (c) def. Grayson Waller to retain his WWE NXT Championship.