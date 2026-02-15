MJF Wants To Face ‘Kevin Steen,’ Not Kevin Owens

AEW World Champion MJF recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and was asked a simple but loaded question: what is his dream match?

When Van Vliet asked, “Give me your dream match. If we could make any match possible. Doesn’t matter what company they work for,” MJF initially answered: “[Roddy] Piper. Or is this alive? Piper is always going to be the answer.”

After being told to name someone currently alive, MJF gave an answer that may surprise some fans. “I think this answer is going to shock people, because also, I will say I can’t pick people that are retired. John would have been my answer, but he’s retired, so I’m gonna say Kevin Steen.”

When Van Vliet clarified, “Not Kevin Owens?” MJF doubled down on the distinction between the independent version and the WWE persona of Kevin Owens. “No, I want Kevin Steen, the one that I watched in Ring of Honor. Not saying Kevin Owens isn’t spectacular. Kevin Owens is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and it sucks that he’s hurt right now. It kills me. But Kevin Owens can’t exactly say some of the things that Kevin Steen was able to say back in the day. So I want Kevin Steen. That’s a dream match for me. I think that would probably go down as one of the greatest matches of all time and one of the greatest promos of all time.”

MJF also added another current WWE star to his list of ideal opponents. “I think I also have to say Seth Rollins, for sure,” he said of Seth Rollins.

While a cross-promotional bout remains fantasy for now, MJF’s comments highlight the type of high-level, promo-driven rivalry he believes could define an era — especially against the version of Steen that built his reputation in ROH.