WWE returns to “The Lone Star State” tonight.

As the road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago continues, WWE rolls into the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this evening for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On tap for tonight’s show is Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams, Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE Women’s Title, Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Zelina Vega in a Women’s Chamber Qualifier, Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn in a Men’s Chamber Qualifier, as well as Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

The following are WWE SmackDown results for February 13, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on SyFy Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – FEBRUARY 13, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We shoot live inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to this week’s show. They talk about the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event and tonight’s qualifying matches.

Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & RhIyo Kick Things Off

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for former women’s champion Tiffany Stratton. Apparently it’s “Tiffy-Time” at the top of the hour in “The Lone Star State” tonight. She gets in the ring and asks the fans what time it is and they say Tiffy-Time.

She says three months ago, she lost the Women’s title after having a dream rookie year. She says that five women are walking into the Elimination Chamber, hoping to get a match at WrestleMania 42. She says she is not hoping, she is walking in expecting to win.

Out comes Nia Jax with Lash Legend. Nia tells Tiffany that she would like to say it is so great to see her face again but she is not a liar. Legend says they keep it real and the truth is that Tiffany got lucky last week. Tiffany asks Nia why she is obsessed with her.

She says Nia found a little replacement. Lash calls her a bitter Betty before she has to lash out on her. The reality is that she is the upgrade and after tonight, when they win the Tag Team titles,, Nia is going to win her qualifying match next week.

And after that, they will be in the Elimination Chamber and Nia will pin her faster than Tiffany can say It’s Tiffy Time. The fans chant “Tiffy-Time.” Nia says they should save her the embarrassment and take care of it tonight. Nia tells Tiffany that she remembers what she is capable of.

Tiffany tells her of losing another title match. Rhea Ripley’s music hits and out come the RhIyo duo of Ripley and Iyo Sky. Rhea tells them not to get ahead of themselves because neither of them is going to walk out of the Elimination Chamber with the chance of going to WrestleMania.

She says because she is in there and soon, Iyo will be in there, too. She says they will do what they do best and that is work together until they are the last two standing. Rhea says first, they have to beat the living crap out of Nia and Legend.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

With that said, we gear up for our opening contest, which will be the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship showdown, with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defending their titles against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The four women are already out there, so all that’s left to do is fight.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Iyo Sky and Nia Jax kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Iyo with a drop kick onto Nia. Iyo to the ropes but Nia with a head butt. Nia with an elbow followed by another head butt.

Nia with a chop to the chest and she slams Iyo into the turnbuckle. Nia lifts Iyo up but Iyo lands on her feet. Iyo to the ropes and she kicks Nia behind the knee. Iyo with a drop kick. Rhea is tagged in and they double team Nia. Rhea with a kick to the face.

She goes for the cover but Nia kicks out. Rhea with a drop kick and Nia falls to the outside of the ring. In comes Legend, but Rhea throws her to the outside of the ring. Iyo is tagged in and she connects with a springboard moon sault off the second rope onto Nia and Legend on the floor.

From there, Iyo throws Nia back into the ring. Iyo climbs the top rope and Legend gets on the ring apron. Iyo kicks her away. Nia with Samoan drop. She goes for the cover but Iyo kicks out. As the challengers settle into their first offensive lead of the match, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress, with Jax and Legend still in control of the offense. Iyo begins fighting back, and hits a drop kick to Legend. Rhea is tagged in and she lands a drop kick to Nia. Rhea with right hands onto Legend followed by a chop to the chest.

Rhea with a hurricanrana. Nia is tagged in and Rhea with a DDT. She goes for the cover but Nia kicks out. Iyo is tagged in and she climbs the top rope but Nia with a right hand. Nia climbs he second rope but Rhea with a right hand.

Rhea with a powerbomb and Iyo with the Over the Moon Sault. Iyo goes for the cover but Legend pushes Rhea onto Iyo and breaks it up. Legend throws Iyo to the outside of the ring and into the ring post. Legend slams Iyo face-first onto the announce table.

Rhea with a kick and the referee calls for the bell. Nia to the outside and she throws Rhea into the announce table. Legend with a boot to the face onto Rhea. Legend grabs a table from under the ring. Legend and Nia set the table up at ring side.

Legend places Rhea on the table and Nia climbs the second rope. Rhea kicks Legend away and gets off the ring apron. Iyo kicks Nia and Nia gets down on the ring apron. Iyo with a cross body through the ropes and they both go through the table. Legend spears Rhea through the ringside barricade.

Winners: No Contest (Still WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky)

Cathy Kelley Interviews Cody Rhodes

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with her guest at this time, “The American Nightmare” himself, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes tells her that he can be angry, fuming or he can be the golden boy thing. He can control his emotions.

He tells her that she is aware of the pressures of this gig. There are streamers broadcasting their reactions o hem, there are over 300 employees at WWE headquarters. He says when that pressure really adds up, he asks himself one thing.

Where is he? He is two matches away from the dream, from being in the main event at WrestleMania, and in addition to that, he is in Von Erich country. He is in Texas. He would say don’t bet against him, but, well, don’t bet against him.

Backstage With Carmelo Hayes, Matt Cardona, Apollo Crews & The Miz

In a different area backstage, we see WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes walking, when he is stopped by Matt Cardona and Apollo Crews. They greet each other and Crews tells him he would like to be in the title hunt. Cardona tells him he would like to be too. Hayes tells him the challenges is open every Friday but tonight it is closed.

He walks away and he is stopped by The Miz. He tells Hayes that he is handing out title opportunities for free. Hayes tells him not for him. Miz says master, inspire, zone in. And now, he is zoning in on teaching him a lesson about respect. Hayes tells him hopefully he teaches better than he wrestles. We head to a break.

Backstage With Aleister Black & Zelina Vega

Aleister Black and Zelina lurk around backstage in a pre-recorded promo. Black calls out Randy Orton and tells him he’ll see him soon. Zelina calls out Alexa Bliss and Giulia. She talks about breaking them and advancing to the Elimination Chamber.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo & Talla Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ilja Dragunov, Matt Cardona & Apollo Crews

At ringside, Carmelo Hayes comes for an in-ring promo. Hayes hypes up Dallas and says he wants to chat real quick. He talks about his 48 day reign as the United States Champion and he wanted to bring the same prestige to the belt that the other men before him.

He says as the US champ he earned his spot for the main event. He says he will be qualifying for The Elimination Chamber next week. When he shoots, he doesn’t miss. He then talks about giving Ilja Dragunov his title shot, and it’s up now.

Dragunov gets in the ring. Solo Sikoa and The MFT’s come out. Sikoa tells Hayes that Dragunov shot his shot and to get to the back in the line which is behind him. Dragunov talks about Sikoa’s family “abandoning” him last week. Sikoa tells Dragunov to shut up or they’ll do to them like they did to The Wyatt Sicks.

Sikoa gets the MFTs to attack and they all jump Hayes and Dragunov. Matt Cardona and Apollo Crews run down to even the odds. But they’re still one man down and Shinsuke Nakamura comes down and starts taking everyone out one by one.

Dragunov, Nakamura, Cardona, Crews and Hayes stand tall in the ring. Nick Aldis comes out and says they’ll have a ten man tag match now. On that note, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Cardona beating on Loa and covers him for a near fall.

Loa almost takes off Cardona’s trunks and Cardona is clotheslined down to the mat. Tama Tonga is tagged in and he slams into Cardona and chokes Cardona against the ropes. Talla Tonga is tagged in and Tonga hammers down on Cardona and charges into Cardona in the corner.

Tonga hits a jumping Samoan Drop and flattens Cardona. Loa is tagged back in and Cardona stuns him and tags in Dragunov. Dragunov chops Loa and kicks Loa in the face. Dragunov charges into Loa and kicks Loa back down. Dragunov climbs to the top, Mateo distracts him and Loa knocks off the turnbuckle.

Talla Tonga clotheslines Dragunov outside the ring and we cut to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. This time when the show returns, we see Mateo has Dragunov in a headlock. Dragunov elbows out of the hold and chops Mateo.

Mateo knocks Dragunov to the mat and Sikoa is tagged in and he runs in and knocks Cardona and Crews off the apron. Dragunov kicks Sikoa off his feet and tags in Hayes. Hayes punches and chops Sikoa and collides into him. Hayes takes Sikoa down with a springboard clothesline.

Tama Tonga comes in and Hayes takes him out. Hayes takes Sikoa down and Loa break a pin. Nakamura runs in and takes out Loa, Tama Tonga takes out Nakamura, Crews takes out Tona, Mateo takes out Crews, Cardona takes out Mateo and Sikoa is taken out by Cardona as well.

Talla Tonga takes out Cardona. Dragunov and Hayes attack Tonga but he chokeslams both Hayes and Dragunov. Crews kicks Tonga and Cardona joins him. They get Tonga on his knees and Nakamura joins in and kicks down Tonga. Tonga is knocked out of the ring.

Crews suicide dives onto Tonga. In the ring, Mateo slams down Nakamura. Dragunov runs in and tries to suplex Mateo but can’t. Dragunov headbutts Mateo and hits the H-Bomb. Sikoa runs in and takes out Dragunov. Hayes attacks Sikoa and hits 1st48.

Hayes is knocked off the top rope and Sikoa spikes him. Dragunov hits Torpedo Moscow on Sikoa. Tama Tonga connects with Cutthroat on Hayes and gets the win. After the match, The MFTs stand in the ring with the lantern. The lights go out and they come back up and The Wyatt Sicks are up in the stands.

Winners: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo & Talla Tonga

Backstage With Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

From there, we shift gears and shoot backstage, where we see Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss talking. Flair apologizes for The Royal Rumble and asks Bliss to be her Valentine. Bliss says Flair doesn’t have to do this and Flair says she will accompany Bliss to the ring and she will “Wooo” Bliss. We head to another commercial break.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Damian Priest, R-Truth & Kit Wilson

Nick Aldis, Damian Priest and R-Truth talk backstage. Aldis tells Priest he is in a qualifying match next week. Kit Wilson comes in and demands answers for last week and recites poems and Truth is a fan.

Wilson gets mad at Priest for laughing and says he’s the only real man here. Truth tells Priest to calm down and Truth recites a poem back to Wilson and makes fun of Wilson. Wilson storms out.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

Now it’s time to find out who will be next to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The ring entrances for Alexa Bliss, who comes out with Charlotte Flair, Giulia, who comes out with Kiana James and Zelina Vega, take place.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Bliss goes for Zelina and then Giulia goes for Bliss and they all trade pinning attempts. Giulia swings at Bliss but is tossed into Zelina. Zelina goes for Code Red, Bliss goes for Sister Abigail, Giulia goes for her finisher and they all fail.

Bliss is tossed out of the ring and Giulia battles Zelina. Zelina is suplexed and Giulia slams Zelina’s face to the mat and covers her for a two count. Zelina elbows Giulia and slams Giulia down. Bliss is back in the ring and grabs Zelina. Giulia grabs Bliss and Bliss slams Giulia down and throws Zelina out of the ring.

Giulia rolls out of the ring and Bliss somersaults down onto Giulia. Zelina comes out and meteoras Bliss and we cut to a break. Back to the match, Giulia stretches out Bliss against the ropes and then kicks her. Giulia covers Bliss for a near fall. Giulia kicks Bliss and Bliss punches back.

Bliss rolls through a sunset flip and dropkicks Giulia. Zelina comes in and starts punching Bliss. Zelina throws Bliss out of the ring and talks shit to Flair. Bliss slaps Zelina and Zelina attacks Bliss. Bliss is taken into the corner and Zelina slams into her. Giulia pushes Zelina out of the way and kicks Bliss in the corner.

Zelina tosses Giulia away and punches Bliss. Giulia tosses Zelina across the ring and then slams into Bliss in the corner. She goes for Zelina but Zelina kicks her and climbs the ropes. James distracts Zelina and Giulia climbs up the ropes with Zelina and hits a top rope butterfly suplex.

Bliss attacks Giulia and Zelina after the land. Bliss gets Giulia and Zelina on the mat and hits a double Natural Selection and covers Giulia who kicks out and then covers Zelina who kicks out. Bliss climbs the ropes, Giulia catches up to her and climbs up too.

Zelina climbs up as well and Zelina hits a suplex on Giulia and covers Giulia for a near fall. Giulia and Zelina trade punches, Giulia headbutts Zelina. Bliss attacks Giulia but is punched away. Bliss punches Zelina and then climbs up to the top rope again. Bliss hits Twisted Bliss but Giulia gets her knees up.

Zelina hits Code Red on Giulia, but Bliss breaks the pin. Bliss goes for Sister Abigail, but Zelina counters. Giulia hits a Northern Lights Bomb on Bliss and Zelina breaks the pin. James gets on the apron and Zelina punches her down and sends Giulia out of the ring. Bliss hits Zelina with Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Alexa Bliss

Backstage With Tiffany Stratton, Jordynne Grace & Chelsea Green

Backstage, we see Tiffany Stratton. Jordynne Grace approaches her. Stratton says if she can’t beat Jade Cargill she wouldn’t mind if it was Grace. Grace says when she wins she wouldn’t mind seeing Stratton at WrestleMania and leaves. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre come by. Green is in a wheelchair and she wants an apology. Stratton declines.

Backstage With Rey Fenix & Sami Zayn

Rey Fenix stretches backstage, Sami Zayn comes in the frame and tells Fenix to teach Trick Williams a lesson and wants to tell Fenix that it’s been hard for him and tonight is a new chance and brings up how Fenix said he was inspiring that it meant a lot to Zayn.

Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

Back inside the arena, Trick Williams’ music hits. Out he comes out and gets on the mic before his match. Williams calls out Sami Zayn and says all Zayn does is tell a sob story and has no idea how to get the job done. Williams makes fun of Zayn’s appearance and says Zayn makes him sick.

Williams talks about Zayn’s qualifying match and says if Zayn comes in moping around both Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu will destroy him. Williams says he will qualify for The Elimination Chamber next week but this week he’s here to take on Rey Fenix.

He says Fenix does all his flips and people don’t go to see a squirrel do some flips but a lion standing on business. Fenix’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. It’s time for the advertised Williams vs. Fenix singles showdown.