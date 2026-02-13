Logan Paul Says Match With Bad Bunny Would Be ‘Biggest Of All Time’

Logan Paul has made a bold claim about a potential blockbuster showdown with Bad Bunny, stating that the match would be “the biggest wrestling match of all time.”

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Paul addressed the growing speculation surrounding a possible clash between the two crossover stars. The idea recently gained traction after Cody Rhodes told TMZ he would like to see the bout take place at WrestleMania.

Paul did not hold back when asked about the concept.

“If Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul happened, I have no doubt it would be the biggest wrestling match of all time,” Paul said. “Hands down, without question, that match extends so far beyond the WWE Universe. It breaks all barriers of what people think wrestling is. You have the opportunity to capture a global audience in one match.”

While confident in the business potential, Paul was complimentary toward Benito, praising his star power and in-ring ability. Bad Bunny previously impressed fans with standout performances, including at WrestleMania 37 and later appearances that showcased his dedication to training.

Paul, however, believes his own athletic edge would make the difference if they ever shared the ring.

“The guy is talented. The guy is so talented. [He’s] the definition of a superstar, whether it’s performing at a big game halftime show, or actually even wrestling. Now that said, I’ve got some experience under my belt. I don’t see how he’s going to be able to stand my pressure and my athleticism and strength, but if it happens, that’s a big money match. That’s a big money match I know the whole world would tune in for and I think it would be a real good one.”

With both men having proven their drawing power inside and outside WWE, the matchup would undoubtedly generate massive mainstream buzz should it ever become official.