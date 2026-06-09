New Details Released On Fire-Causing WWE Headquarters Incident

As reported by PWMania.com, Greg Thompson from News 12 Connecticut shared a video on his Twitter (X) account showing a power line sparking in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. He revealed that the American flag atop the WWE Headquarters in Stamford was blown off on Saturday night. This occurred when the detached flag struck the power line, igniting it.

According to Eversource, over 4,000 customers lost power in Greenwich, and 2,700 in Stamford on Sunday evening around 6 PM.

The report indicated that the outages were resolved by the early hours of Monday morning. Although 5,000 customers in Stamford lost power instantaneously, nearly 3,000 had their service restored within 20 minutes.

Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer confirmed the incident, stating that the large flag flew off the WWE headquarters at 8:44 PM on Saturday evening.

The flag became lodged in high-voltage wires near the Metro-North train tracks, at the intersection of Atlantic and Manhattan streets, and at the Stamford Train Station. Palmer noted that the fire department could do little except monitor the situation and inform the power authorities.