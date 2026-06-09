Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Bianca Belair Shares Positive Injury Recovery Update

By
James Hetfield
-
Bianca Belair in WWE
Bianca Belair | WWE

As we all know, WWE star Bianca Belair has been out of action since she broke her finger at WrestleMania 41 during her match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She underwent surgery to repair the injury in February and announced that she was pregnant at WrestleMania 42.

Recently, Belair shared an update on her recovery by posting a short video on Instagram Stories, in which she can be seen flexing her finger.

Belair wrote, “One thing about being pregnant…it’s really given me time to get my finger better!!! We are still on therapy and We are bending!”

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