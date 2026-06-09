Nikki Bella Says She’s Getting Closer To Returning To The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been sidelined from in-ring action for quite some time due to an ankle injury she sustained on the March 27 episode of SmackDown. This injury forced her to miss her scheduled match at WrestleMania 42, where she was set to team up with her sister to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Bella recently appeared on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed various topics, including the workouts she is doing to prepare for her return to the ring.

Bella said, “As I’ve been working on my strengthening, what I’ve had to constantly tell myself is start — like, you have to start somewhere. So there are things that I’m doing right now where I feel like I could be lifting heavier, I could be jumping higher, but that’s not what’s on track for me. That’s not a part of my healing. And it’s okay to start here and slowly build. So don’t give up. The slow build is actually the best, because we get the best foundations. And that’s what I’m telling myself. And I learned my lesson the other day because I was doing jumping and I got a little ahead of myself, and I was like, ‘I know I could jump even higher.’ And the minute I did it, I felt that through my ankle like fire and I was like, ‘Oh wait, now I know my limit.’ And even though I wasn’t allowed to do that, I did it. And so it just took me back and reminded me that like, yeah it could be a slow build, but it’s so worth it to share more of my cleared artistic lens now that I fully embraced it.”

On working toward her wrestling return:

“Even though obviously I have FOMO with Brie’s Italian adventure, and I can’t wait when we get her back on and we get to hear about all of it. We’ll all be jealous as she’s been living under the Tuscan sun, but we know we all will get there someday. But the one thing that was the blessing — you know, when I originally had my trip booked to meet Brie, every night I’d wake up with anxiety about this trip. So that’s when I started to know it wasn’t a right time for me to go to Tuscany. And being home, I’ve realized that I’ve really just have been hard working at my workouts and recovery and just getting really good news along the way how much stronger I am. How my, you know, just everything looks great. I’m getting my X-rays done I think a week earlier. I’ll start to just get in the ring and dabble on how that feels. But everything’s just looking really strong and healthy and I felt like I had to be home.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)