WWE Replaces Original Money In The Bank Date With New Special Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that their 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE) has been rescheduled from Sunday, September 6th, to Saturday, October 10th. The event will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition to this change, WWE revealed on RAW that they will be holding a special event titled Sunday Night’s Main Event on the original date of September 6th. This event will be hosted at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET.

This marks the first time in the current series of Peacock-airing specials that a Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on a Sunday instead of the typical Saturday.

Additionally, the company is set to hold another Saturday Night’s Main Event in July at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As of now, no matches have been announced for either event.