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Photo: New WWE Night Of Champions Poster Revealed

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Night Of Champions 2026
WWE Night Of Champions 2026

WWE has officially announced that Night of Champions 2026 will take place on Saturday, June 27, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While the match card has not yet been finalized and the event is still three weeks away, excitement for Night of Champions is already building. The finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to occur during this event.

A new promotional poster has been released, featuring several top wrestlers, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, United States Champion Trick Williams, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

You can check out the poster below.

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