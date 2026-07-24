New Matches, Segments Announced For 7/24 WWE SmackDown

WWE has rolled out fresh details for tonight’s SmackDown, set for Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

Ahead of the 7/24 show — airing on USA Network and Netflix — WWE updated its official preview with two additional matches and a marquee segment tease.

Charlotte Flair will face Nia Jax, and Chelsea Green takes on Kiana James, in a pair of qualifiers for the interim women’s title ladder match at SummerSlam. Both bouts are now locked in for the go-home episode ahead of the two-night premium live event.

WWE also teased fireworks between Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and his SummerSlam challenger, Cody Rhodes.

“Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes nearly came to blows in the aftermath of Saturday Night’s Main Event and then again on the SummerSlam Kickoff show,” WWE.com wrote. “How will The Best in the World and The American Nightmare react en route to their highly-anticipated title showdown at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.”

Finally, Gunther is set to speak on his heated situation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, with the two advertised to collide at SummerSlam 2026.

“After being blindsided by Nick Aldis on Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, Gunther is set to discuss his match against the SmackDown General Manager on SmackDown,” WWE wrote.