Backstage Update On Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 42

Former WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi made his main roster debut in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

Femi entered the match at #1, lasting 39 minutes and eliminating five competitors before ultimately being eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Since then, speculation has arisen that Femi and Lesnar might face off at WrestleMania in April, although the match has not been officially confirmed.

According to BodySlam+, sources indicate that while discussions are underway for this match to take place at the Show of Shows, it has not yet been finalized. Femi is currently listed as a free agent, with early creative plans suggesting he will be placed on the RAW roster.

He has made appearances on both RAW and SmackDown, notably taking out the War Raiders on RAW last week and defeating Kit Wilson in under a minute following an open challenge on SmackDown.

Femi is scheduled to appear on next week’s RAW, while Lesnar has been announced for the March 23rd RAW.

WrestleMania 42 is set to occur on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

So far, the only officially announced match is CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.