IShowSpeed Teases Possible WrestleMania 42 Appearance

Social media star and content creator IShowSpeed discussed several topics with Yahoo! Live Daily, including a potential appearance at WWE WrestleMania 42.

IShowSpeed said, “Man, I don’t know. I mean, we got WrestleMania coming up, so you may be seeing me in there, you may be not. I’m just not trying to get beat up. But we’ll see, we’ll see. Like, I got beat up too much times. I can’t — my body can’t take that anymore. I can’t dig it.”

On if he did some special training:

“Stream, I stream, man. That’s my special training.”

IShowSpeed famously participated in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where he was speared by Bron Breakker. Since that event, he hasn’t made any in-ring appearances. In addition to his Royal Rumble match, Speed made a ringside appearance at WrestleMania 40 during the WWE United States Championship match, which featured Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. During this appearance, Orton delivered an RKO to him.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. So far, the only match announced is CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

You can check out Speed’s comments below.

