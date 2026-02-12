Report: Brody King Pulled From AEW Dynamite Over “F*ck ICE” Chant Concerns

MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship is set for the 2026 Grand Slam event on February 14. However, during the February 11 edition of Dynamite, neither man appeared live in front of the crowd, with only a video package airing to promote the title match.

The decision reportedly stems from fan chants that broke out during the February 4 episode of Dynamite. As MJF’s match with Brody King began that night, sections of the crowd chanted “F*ck ICE,” referencing United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The chants followed Brody King previously wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt on AEW programming.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW made the call to keep Brody off this week’s show due to concerns that similar chants could erupt again in Southern California. According to Meltzer, the belief was that if Brody appeared live, there would be a strong likelihood the chant would return.

Meltzer added that the decision was not attributed directly to Tony Khan, but rather came from higher up. He suggested that broader corporate considerations were in play, particularly given Warner Bros. Discovery’s business interests and the current political climate. Meltzer claimed there was concern about unwanted attention or backlash at a time when regulatory approvals and corporate dealings are ongoing.

As of now, MJF vs. Brody King remains scheduled for Grand Slam. It remains to be seen how AEW will handle potential crowd reactions once the challenger appears live again, especially heading into a major title defense.