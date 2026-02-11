Update On Private Party’s AEW Status Amid WWE Speculation

Private Party are not going anywhere — at least not anytime soon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Private Party — consisting of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen — remain under contract with All Elite Wrestling, shutting down recent speculation about their future.

Last year, WWE interest surfaced amid talk that the team’s contracts were nearing expiration. At one point, reports suggested Kassidy and Quen’s individual deals may not have perfectly aligned in terms of end dates, fueling rumors of a potential split or jump.

However, those rumors appear premature.

The duo has been seen backstage at recent AEW events, and inquiries were reportedly made about their status — particularly regarding the mystery team slot in the upcoming tag team title contenders match on Dynamite. While no confirmation was given about whether they are the surprise entrants, it was clearly stated that Private Party are still signed to AEW.

Sources have indicated fans are far more likely to see Private Party re-emerge on AEW programming before any appearance elsewhere, reinforcing that they remain with the company.

As of now, neither Kassidy nor Quen has publicly addressed their contract situation.

