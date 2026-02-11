Royce Keys Films WWE Series At Headquarters In Stamford

Royce Keys was reportedly present at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut this past week, fueling speculation about his next move following his Royal Rumble debut.

According to Fightful Select, the former Powerhouse Hobbs was in Stamford to film an episode of What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon. The digital series focuses on in-depth conversations with WWE talent, and Keys’ episode is expected to explore his journey to WWE and his path through the industry.

Keys made his official WWE debut during the 2026 Royal Rumble match, where he impressed fans with the same dominant presence that defined his run elsewhere. Commentary even labeled him “apparently immortal” during the match — a phrase that appears to be part of his evolving WWE presentation.

Despite the strong debut, Keys has yet to appear on WWE television since the Rumble. He was reportedly backstage at the first Raw following the event but was not used on the live broadcast, instead filming content for WWE’s digital platforms.

Internally, Keys is expected to be aligned with the SmackDown brand, though he has not debuted on the show as of yet. With WWE deep into the Road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18–19, and Elimination Chamber set for February 28 in Chicago, the timing of his official brand rollout remains a key question.