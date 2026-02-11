Randy Orton Reacts To AJ Styles’ Retirement

At the 2026 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles fell to Gunther in a career-threatening match, prompting an emotional reaction from the WWE locker room.

In a video posted to WWE’s official YouTube channel, several Superstars reflected on Styles’ legacy — including longtime rival and peer Randy Orton.

Orton spoke candidly about what Styles meant to WWE, both inside and outside the ring.

“I remember when he first came to WWE, we were all so excited because we knew that he was one of the best of us,” Orton said. “Everybody was familiar with his work from TNA and Japan.”

Styles arrived in WWE in 2016 already regarded as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world, having built his reputation internationally before stepping onto the company’s biggest stage. According to Orton, that reputation was well-earned.

“He’s one of the best wrestlers, pure wrestlers, entertainers, sports entertainers, whatever you want to call it, of this generation. You couldn’t say enough about how great he is in the ring.”

However, Orton made it clear that Styles’ character outside the ropes may be even more impactful.

“What I really respect about him is the kind of husband and father he is, the kind of locker room leader he is. He definitely leads by example. He’s straight-edge, clean-living, just an amazing man in general.”

Orton concluded his message on a heartfelt note:

“AJ, if you’re listening to this, man, I love you, buddy. I wish you the best, and thanks for the good times inside the ring and out.”

Whether this marks the definitive end of Styles’ in-ring career remains to be seen, but the respect from his peers speaks volumes about the legacy he leaves behind.