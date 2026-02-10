Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Future

As seen during the Royal Rumble 2026, AJ Styles suffered a career-threatening loss to Gunther, a result that immediately fueled questions about his future in WWE.

It had been reported prior to the event that Styles’ WWE contract was set to expire shortly after the Royal Rumble. According to PWInsider, Styles and WWE were engaged in discussions regarding a new deal. However, with the Rumble approaching and no agreement finalized, the company opted to proceed with the high-stakes match against Gunther.

PWInsider reports that talks between Styles and WWE are ongoing, though there has been no confirmation that a new contract has been signed at this time.

If Styles’ current agreement does expire, he would technically be free to explore opportunities elsewhere. That said, there are currently no indications that Styles is planning an immediate in-ring return, nor has there been any confirmation regarding his next steps in professional wrestling.

For now, AJ Styles’ status remains unresolved as discussions continue behind the scenes.