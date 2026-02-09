WWE Raw Results – February 9, 2026

WWE Raw is live on Netflix tonight at 8/7c from Cleveland, OH.

Advertised for the Monday, February 9, 2026 episode are a pair of Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches, a tag-team title match and more.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Rocket Arena where we see Superstar arrivals, including CM Punk and AJ Lee walking together backstage, Becky Lynch throws a tantrum behind them.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky sit in the empty arena, The Judgement Day trio of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio are seen together. The commentary team welcomes us to this week’s show, as the road to WWE Elimination Chamber continues.

Becky Lynch & AJ Lee Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme plays and out comes the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion to kick off this week’s show. Lynch gets on the mic and says there is only so much disrespect a woman can take.

She says she had a big announcement for today but instead she sees AJ Lee is back on her show. Lee’s music plays and comes out and skips down to the ring. Lynch asks Lee what she’s doing here and Lee tells Lynch she’s here to support Maxxine Dupri tonight and she plans on hanging out in catering mostly.

Lynch tells Lee she isn’t cute and calls her eyebrows stupid. She compares Lee to a Chihuahua and says Lee is ruining her life. Lee asks how she is ruining her life and tells Lynch to stop being dramatic. Aside from beating Lynch and WarGames and WrestlePalooza and costing Lynch her title to Dupri she kinda sees Lynch’s point.

Lynch asks what it will take to get rid of Lee. Lynch brings up The Elimination Chamber and asks if Lee wants to go one on one with Lynch. Lee says that’s not what she wants and she thinks either Lynch is having a nervous breakdown or that Lynch wants to go one on one with her and says she’s flattered and knew she Lynch liked her.

Lee says she hasn’t had a one on one match in over a decade and the moment has to be special. Lee asks if she gets a title shot and Lynch says no. Lynch says Lee has done nothing to deserve a title shot. Lee says no title, no match. Lynch relents and agrees and tells Lee she has no idea what she’s in for.

WWE World Tag-Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Alpha Academy

After the explosive opening segment, we shoot backstage, where we see Bronson Reed. Behind him are the rest of The Vision group, including Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Paul Heyman. We return inside the arena, where The Usos make their way out to the ring.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso lead a ‘YEET-fest’ in Cleveland, and the fans are loving it. The fans call for an encore. Jey asks for one. After their entrance wraps up, Alpha Academy duo Otis and Akira Tozawa make their way out, as Michael Cole and Corey Graves try and remind fans how they’re a legitimate duo, despite liking to have fun.

The ring announcer handles his final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, and then the bell sounds to get this opening tag-team title tilt officially off-and-running. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Otis kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

The two shake hands and lock up. Otis out-muscles Uso, throwing him down to the mat and letting out a loud, “Oh yeah!” Jey regroups and gets Otis in a headlock. Otis breaks free and slams down Jey and then takes Jey down again with a shoulder tackle.

Tozawa is tagged in and Jey is double teamed and Jey is covered and Jey kicks out at two. Tozawa gets Jey in a chinlock but is pushed to the corner and Jimmy is tagged in and Tozawa is double teamed. Jimmy chops Tozawa and Tozawa hits a headscissors and then kicks Jimmy on the side of his head.

Jimmy is covered and he kicks out and rolls out of the ring. Jey comes in the ring and Tozawa kicks Jey and The Usps are both outside the ring. Otis picks up Tozawa and throws him over the ropes onto The Usos and we cut to a break. Back to the Tag Titles match, Tozawa punches Jey down to the mat and then hits a DDT.

Both men are laid out. Otis and Jimmy are tagged in and Otis takes out both Jimmy and Jey. Jimmy kicks and strikes Otis. Otis slams down Jimmy, and catches Jimmy off the ropes and slams him down for a near fall. Otis slams into Jimmy in the corner. Jey makes a blind tag and Otis goes for the caterpillar and Jey kicks Otis.

Jey takes out Tozawa and then tags Jimmy back. Otis is double superkicked and he fires back with a double clothesline. Tozawa is tagged in and he hits a double missile dropkick and The Usos roll out of the ring, Tozawa hits suicide dives on opposite ends of the ring taking out Jey and Jimmy.

Back in the ring, Tozawa hits a senton on Jimmy and almost gets the win as Jimmy kicks out right before the three count. Otis is tagged in and Tozawa gets superkicked and Jey is tagged in, Otis is superkicked and then he gets hit with a double spear. The Usos hit 1-D and get the win to retain the tag-team titles.

Otis helps Tozawa to his feet after the match and the teams all shake hands and hug to show respect towards each other. The Alpha Academy leave and Byron Saxton gets in the ring to interview The Usos. Saxton asks what’s next for The Usos.

Jey Uso goes on to give the proper props to Alpha Academy duo Akira Tozawa and Otis, and then Jimmy Uso says they will still be the best tag team, but first Jimmy needs Jey to win the Elimination Chamber and become ‘Main Event’ Jey again, winning back the WWE title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: The Usos

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Confronted By Stephanie Vaquer

The show heads to another commercial break. When the show returns, we see The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan is in the ring with Dominik Mysterio. Morgan grabs a mic and before she can speak, Mysterio stops her. He signals to the time keeper and is handed a bouquet of roses for Morgan.

Mysterio gifts her her roses and Morgan gets back on the mic and says Cleveland is in the presence of the greatest Intercontinental Champion and Royal Rumble winner of all time. Morgan says she put Jade Cargill and Stephanie Vaquer on notice.

She says that they’re scared because they know whoever Morgan will choose to face at WrestleMania will lose their championship. Mysterio goes to say something and Stephanie Vaquer comes out and interrupts him. Vaquer strolls down to the ring.

Mysterio and Morgan giggle and make fun of her and Vaquer gets a mic. Vaquer tells Morgan she talks too much, and says stuff to Morgan in Spanish. Morgan asks Mysterio what she said and Mysterio says he doesn’t want to repeat it but he’s got her.

Mysterio responds in Spanish and Morgan asks Mysterio what he said. Vaquer says he said he’s a little bitch. Morgan calls Vaquer a liar and says she should get Vaquer a “Hot Girls love Dominik” t-shirt but she isn’t a hot girl so it’s a moot point.

Vaquer says she wants Morgan to pick her so she can kick her ass. Morgan says she won’t rush to make the decision and calls her “puta”. Vaquer gets upset and strikes Mysterio. Morgan goes to check on Dom-Dom as “La Primera” walks off to end the segment.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria

From there, the show moves on and we see a video package looking at tonight’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. The bout features Rhea Ripley, Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria. Each talk about the Chamber in the package.

When it wraps up, the show returns inside the arena. Michael Cole mentions a ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appearance coming up in the future and the WrestleMania Store. Back live, Rhea Ripley, Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria make their respective ring entrances for the aforementioned Women’s Chamber qualifier.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The winner will join Tiffany Stratton from SmackDown as the second confirmed participant in the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber match later this month in Chicago.

Nile goes after Valkyria and knocks her out of the ring and then goes for Ripley. Nile punches Ripley and then jumps into a dropkicks by Ripley. Valkyria gets back in the ring and she rolls up Ripley and Ripley kicks out at two.

After that, Nile runs in and suplexes Ripley, who was trying herself to suplex Valkyria. The match ends up outside the ring, as the action spills out to the floor at the ringside area. Ripley slams Nile into the apron and Valkyria hits a head-scissors on Ripley.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes triple-threat qualifier bout continues. When the show returns, we see the match still in progress.