Tony Khan Calls Tommaso Ciampa An Immediate Asset To AEW

Tony Khan has commented on Tommaso Ciampa joining All Elite Wrestling, making it clear that the former WWE standout was viewed as an immediate difference-maker for the company.

Ciampa debuted on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite after his WWE contract expired and wasted no time making an impact, capturing the TNT Championship in his first run with the promotion.

Speaking during an appearance on 107.7 The Bone, Khan explained why bringing Ciampa into AEW was an easy decision. He praised Ciampa’s in-ring ability and emphasized how much his presence raises the overall level of the roster. “He’s a fantastic wrestler, and to have somebody of his quality come in, instantly he’s additive in AEW,” Khan said.

Khan went on to highlight Ciampa’s versatility, noting that his arrival opens the door for both long-standing rivalries and brand-new matchups. With Ciampa’s experience across multiple eras and promotions, Khan believes the storytelling potential is nearly endless. “We’ve got somebody that’s joined us who can have fantastic matches. Whether it’s an old rival or somebody fresh and new that he’s never been matched up against, there’s so many exciting possibilities for Tommaso Ciampa in AEW,” Khan explained.

The AEW President also stated that Ciampa’s signing further reinforces AEW’s identity as a promotion centered on elite-level wrestling. Khan pointed out that Ciampa can immediately slot in against top stars while also helping elevate the next generation of talent. “There are a lot of people he’s got existing, fired-up rivalries against, but then also there’s brand new rivalries and possibilities with so many fantastic young wrestlers, because AEW is where the best wrestle,” Khan stated.

With championship gold already around his waist, Ciampa’s AEW run is off to a fast and impactful start—and Khan clearly sees him as a major piece of the company’s present and future.