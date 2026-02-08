Report: AJ Styles Has Repeatedly Turned Down AEW Offers

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AJ Styles has consistently remained committed to WWE throughout multiple contract periods.

He has repeatedly turned down offers from AEW, even with the prospect of facing top stars like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and MJF.

Meltzer reported that Styles’ decision dates back to 2019, when AEW was still establishing itself. During that time, Styles was used effectively in WWE and earned a substantial income. Despite AEW’s growth and stability under Tony Khan’s leadership, Styles showed no interest in leaving WWE. He had multiple opportunities to join AEW but declined them all.

Recent speculation about Styles potentially joining AEW resurfaced after his high-profile loss to GUNTHER at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in Saudi Arabia. However, Meltzer commented that definitive retirements in wrestling are uncommon, even when they seem conclusive on-screen.

Following the event, Styles addressed the speculation during a conversation with Stephanie McMahon, leaving the possibility of wrestling again in the future open by stating, “Never say never.”

Styles has also filed trademarks for “Phenomenal AJ Styles” and “P1,” which many interpret as standard brand protection rather than an indication of him leaving WWE. He continues to be one of WWE’s most decorated performers, having held multiple world championships throughout his career.

While fans may dream of crossover matches in other promotions, Styles’ focus remains on WWE, with no confirmed plans beyond that.