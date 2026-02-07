Reason Liv Morgan Was Chosen To Win The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble

The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Match was won by Liv Morgan, representing The Judgment. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Morgan was considered the favorite to win the Royal Rumble even before the event took place.

Meltzer pointed out that this victory positions Morgan as a logical challenger for the reigning Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. Their recent confrontation in Philadelphia has added more context for a potential rivalry.

Meltzer also mentioned that there has been backstage discussion about Morgan potentially facing WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42. In the men’s division, WWE has clear top stars for the WrestleMania main events, but the situation for the women’s division is less defined.

Despite being the biggest star, Rhea Ripley remains involved in the tag team scene alongside IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch ranks second and is engaged in a storyline centered around the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, with AJ Lee reported as her opponent. Although Lee did not participate in the Women’s Rumble, Meltzer suggested that her absence did not detract from the event.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that the women’s tag team division has become a major focus in terms of booking. Teams like Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and The Bella Twins have been receiving consistent attention. Furthermore, the potential returns of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have shifted focus away from singles competitions.