Backstage News On Bron Breakker And Sol Ruca’s Royal Rumble Spots

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) featured Sol Ruca being eliminated in the final moments of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

As she attempted a Sol Snatcher on the apron, Tiffany Stratton pushed her to the floor, allowing Liv Morgan to win the match moments later.

In the Men’s Royal Rumble, Bron Breakker had a brief appearance, entering at the #2 spot. He was attacked by a hooded man who hit him with a stomp before tossing Breakker into the ring, where he was eliminated by Oba Femi.

According to Fightful Select, Ruca questioned the decision to have her execute the Sol Snatcher on the outside. However, the match producers insisted on including that spot. The report also noted that in the months leading up to the event, Breakker had been considered a potential winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, but ultimately that did not happen.

As previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the attack on Breakker was intended to set up a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, and WWE believes Rollins will be ready to return by that time.