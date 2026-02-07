WWE SmackDown To Air On Syfy For The Next Two Weeks

WWE announced during the recent episode of SmackDown that the show will air on Syfy for the next two weeks, specifically on February 13th and 20th, due to the Winter Olympics being broadcast on the USA Network.

Despite this change, SmackDown will remain a three-hour program. Previously, in 2024, WWE also moved RAW and NXT to Syfy due to the Summer Olympics.

For international audiences, SmackDown will continue to air on Netflix as usual. Next week’s episode will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, while the episode on February 20th will be held at the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

WWE SmackDown will return to the USA Network on February 27th. That episode will occur at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be the go-home show for the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.