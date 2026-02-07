Update On WWE’s Internal Talks Regarding Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is still having internal discussions regarding a potential matchup between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

Although nothing has been finalized yet, the concept has gained traction after both men stood out during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where they had a brief face-off in the ring, culminating in Femi being eliminated by Lesnar.

Meltzer stated that if the match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi does take place, the outcome would likely see Femi being positioned to win. He also pointed out that whether the match happens will depend heavily on WWE’s plans for Lesnar, as a loss to Femi could impact Lesnar’s status as a top talent.

Conversely, Femi winning would help establish him as a main-roster talent following his dominant NXT Championship run.

It’s worth noting that during the Royal Rumble, there was no interaction between Lesnar and GUNTHER.

GUNTHER entered the match late at number 30, after Lesnar had already been eliminated, which seems to have cooled speculation about a potential matchup between the two, at least for now.