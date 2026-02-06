Backstage News On Planned WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Main Event

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship is currently slated to headline Night One of WrestleMania 42. However, the match may not be finalized just yet, as there remains a possibility that Jacob Fatu could be added to the bout.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while McIntyre vs. Rhodes is expected to anchor the Saturday portion of WrestleMania weekend, WWE creative has repeatedly shifted course in recent months, leaving room for further adjustments.

Meltzer reiterated that WWE’s original WrestleMania vision revolved around what the company viewed as its four biggest stars. The early plan called for Seth Rollins defending the World Title against Roman Reigns, while Rhodes would defend the WWE Championship against CM Punk. That direction changed after Rollins suffered a legitimate injury.

From there, WWE pivoted to a new concept centered on Bron Breakker, with plans for him to challenge Punk, win the Royal Rumble, and capture the World Title at WrestleMania. That scenario was eventually abandoned in favor of the current McIntyre-led direction.

Meltzer noted that McIntyre strongly pushed to win the WWE Championship in his Three Stages of Hell match against Rhodes, arguing that another loss to Rhodes would hurt his momentum. Rhodes reportedly agreed with that logic, leading to a key decision from WWE leadership.

Paul Triple H Levesque ultimately sided with the talent, believing that a return to Rhodes vs. Reigns for a third straight WrestleMania would feel repetitive.

“Paul Levesque… agreed with Rhodes and McIntyre,” Meltzer wrote. “His feeling is that the direction felt predictable and that Rhodes vs. Reigns had already headlined two WrestleMania shows.”

With Reigns now positioned to face Punk on Night Two of WrestleMania 42, Rhodes is expected to earn his title shot by winning the Elimination Chamber. Still, Meltzer cautioned that WWE has not completely closed the door on altering the Night One main event.

“The other main event, likely on the Saturday show, is Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE title, although it is still possible to add Jacob Fatu to this match,” Meltzer stated.

As WrestleMania season continues to evolve, McIntyre vs. Rhodes appears set to headline Night One—but with WWE’s recent history of late creative pivots, the final configuration may not be locked in just yet.