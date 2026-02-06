MJF Says “F* CM Punk” While Talking Potential WWE Matchups

While appearing on Compas On The Beat, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked about the possibility of so-called “Forbidden Door” dream matches against WWE stars. The AEW World Champion did not hold back, beginning with his long-running rivalry with CM Punk.

MJF immediately dismissed the idea of nostalgia or sentiment when Punk’s name was brought up, instead doubling down on his trademark bravado and hostility.

“Who could possibly give a sht? It’s about me right now. Fck him. It’s always about me. I’d love to beat the sht out of him just for sht and giggles, I would love to literally be put in a situation where I could bash his stupid f*cking face in again. He had a fluke victory over me at the dog collar match because of that schmuck Wardlow. Isn’t that the only time I lose? Everybody cheats. I had CM Punk’s number. I beat him twice in Chicago.”

After unloading on Punk, Friedman shifted tone when discussing Seth Rollins, offering praise for the former WWE Champion and expressing genuine interest in a potential match.

“Outside of that, Seth Rollins is another guy I’d like to be able to wrestle because I respect him immensely. He’s an incredible talent.”

MJF also addressed a hypothetical showdown with Roman Reigns, explaining that personal history could make that matchup complicated. He specifically referenced his past relationship with Paul Heyman as a reason for hesitation.

“Roman Reigns, there’s kind of a conflict of interest there because me and Paul Heyman were kind of, like, DL related. So I don’t know if I’d be able to go through with that. I’d feel weird about hurting somebody that he’s made so much money off of.”

While an official AEW–WWE crossover remains unlikely, MJF’s comments provide a rare glimpse into which matchups genuinely interest him—and which rivalries still burn hot. As always, Friedman made it clear that regardless of the opponent, his focus remains firmly on himself.