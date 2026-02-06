U.S. Senator Calls On AEW To Sign Bad Bunny

Ruben Gallego has publicly called on Tony Khan to bring one of the biggest music stars in the world into All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter/X, the Arizona senator encouraged Khan to pursue Bad Bunny, suggesting that the global superstar’s involvement could help AEW expand its fanbase even further.

“Tony Khan, it’s time for AEW to solidify a huge fan base. Bad Bunny love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please.”

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the wrestling world, having previously appeared in WWE. His most notable involvement came at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he competed in a high-profile match against Damian Priest—a bout that received widespread praise for its presentation and intensity.

Outside of wrestling, Bad Bunny continues to dominate pop culture. The Grammy-winning artist is also set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, further highlighting his crossover appeal.

Whether Khan responds to Gallego’s public pitch remains to be seen, but the idea of Bad Bunny appearing in an AEW ring would undoubtedly generate massive mainstream attention if it were to become reality.