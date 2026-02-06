Jim Ross Reveals AEW Match He’d Book For Tommaso Ciampa

Jim Ross has weighed in on Tommaso Ciampa’s stunning arrival in All Elite Wrestling and his immediate rise to championship status.

Ciampa made his AEW debut on AEW Collision, where he defeated Mark Briscoe to capture the TNT Championship in his first appearance, instantly positioning himself as a top-tier player on the roster.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross praised the former NXT Champion, describing Ciampa as a consistently reliable performer who elevates everyone he works with.

“I liked it. I think he’s a good addition to the roster,” Ross said. “He has high quality matches more often than not. As a matter of fact, I can’t remember. We all have those days that I don’t remember him having a stinker… He raises the quality of any main event level match that he’s in. And he can, he can enhance whomever he’s working with to the maximum.”

Ross acknowledged Ciampa’s well-known history with Triple H from their time in NXT, but emphasized that Ciampa still has plenty left to offer inside the ring. Ross even floated a potential rivalry he would pursue if he were booking AEW programming.

“I think about the Triple H connection quite honestly, but I see your point. But he’s got, he’s got a few good years left in him, I think,” Ross said. “And you know, we’ll see how it works out. I think he’s going to be a great addition to AEW roster, and so to give some guys a chance for soon matches, I think a program with he and MJF interests me. For example, not that’s the only one, but if I was booking, I’d somehow or another, I would work my way to that match systematically. I think he’s got a great future with AEW, because, again, there’s so many new guys that he can work with, and I think that’s very important.”

With Ciampa already holding championship gold and earning high praise from one of wrestling’s most respected voices, his AEW run appears poised to be a significant one—especially with fresh matchups and potential marquee programs on the horizon.