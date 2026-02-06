Exclusive Post-Match Comments From MJF Added To 2/7 AEW Collision

The AEW World Champion will be in the house when All Elite Wrestling touches down on TNT and HBO Max on Saturday evening.

AEW announced on Friday that AEW World Champion MJF will be featured on the show making exclusive post-match comments from this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, where he lost to Brody King in a title eliminator, setting up a MJF vs. Brody King match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in Sydney on February 10.

Also scheduled for the 2/7 AEW Collision this week is a Parking Lot Brawl, with Eddie Kingston, Ortiz & The Rascalz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith & The Grizzled Young Veterans.

