Backstage News On WWE’s Internal Belief On AJ Styles’ Future

As many are now aware, WWE legend AJ Styles lost to GUNTHER at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Due to the stipulation of that match, Styles is required to retire from in-ring competition. However, despite this retirement match, there has been considerable speculation about Styles’ potential future in wrestling, especially since he almost removed his gloves before deciding against it.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, this speculation is also present within WWE. Sources from the outlet have indicated that there are beliefs within the company that Styles may not be finished with wrestling in some capacity, although no specific details have been given.

Recently, Styles appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story” podcast and did not provide a definitive answer regarding his retirement.

Furthermore, a report from earlier this week suggests that several outside companies, including AEW and NJPW, are interested in Styles should he become available.

His current contract status with WWE remains unclear, as it was initially believed to expire in February 2026, and there has been no confirmation on whether he has re-signed or if his contract has been extended in any way.