Paul Heyman Addresses John Cena’s Reaction To His Theme Song Moment

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with SHAK Wrestling’s Shakiel Mahjouri about various topics, including 17-time World Champion John Cena’s reaction to Heyman singing Cena’s theme song.

Heyman said, “Who said he was actually going to break character? How do you know that deep inside he just couldn’t hold back his admiration for the wise man? And who could blame him? And my god, what a majestic singing voice I had on that day.”

On if Seth Rollins needs to change his style due to injuries:

“No, that’s that’s he’s balls to the wall. I once heard someone describe Bon Scott, who was the original lead singer for AC/DC, in that Bon Scott sung every single note as if it were to be his last. And Seth Rollins wrestles every single match as if it were to be his last. He truly leaves it all in the ring. And if I were to sit here and say, ‘Well, he needs to adopt a safer style. Well, he needs to be cognizant of the fact that he’s lost more time to injury than he would have liked, then I’m asking him to scale back. Then I’m asking him to do less. that I’m asking him not to employ the type of style that has made him Seth freaking Rollins. When you see Seth Rollins, it’s something special because you never know if it’s his last match because he’s willing to wrestle as if it is.”

