WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/3/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW averaged 629,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This viewership represents a decrease of 6.68% from the previous week’s figure of 674,000 viewers, while the rating remained unchanged at 0.08 in the same demographic. The 18-49 demo rating for this episode has been consistent at 0.08 for the past three weeks, compared to the first two weeks of 2026, which recorded ratings of 0.10 and 0.09. However, the viewership is up from the 608,000 viewers reported two weeks ago and marks the second-best number of the year, just behind last week’s performance.

To date in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.086 in the key 18-49 demographic and 631,000 viewers. This is a decline from the first four weeks of 2025, during which it achieved a rating of 0.198 and attracted 797,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by “Absolute” Ricky Saints, WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill, “Super” Sean Legacy, The Vanity Project’s WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Keanu Carver, and the new WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry, all competing in a WWE NXT Championship Ladder Match.