Ricochet Issues Profane Response To Former WWE Referee

A heated exchange unfolded on social media this week after Ricochet took aim at WWE on Twitter/X, accusing the company of harming wrestlers’ legacies and passion for the business. In his comments, Ricochet referenced several current and former WWE talents, including Finn Bálor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Apollo Crews.

The remarks drew a public response from former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who pushed back on Ricochet’s claims and questioned the narrative being presented.

“He stayed 5+ years and re-signed in 2022. If it was really that miserable, he could’ve asked for his release, he didn’t. Name-dropping guys who also chose to stay for years and ‘speaking for them’ is bush league. This makes him look bad, not the company he’s constantly trashing.”

Ricochet quickly fired back with a strongly worded rebuttal, disputing Korderas’ assertions and offering his version of events regarding his WWE contract status and departure.

“Jimmy shut the f*ck up you old ass cuck idiot.

I signed ONE contract in 2019 for 5 years. It was up in 2024 and I left. No resign no 2nd contract. I did ask for my release. They denied it and made me IC champ knowing I said I didnt want it.

So maybe a little bit of research before you use your cck sucker to say some stupid sht.”

The exchange quickly gained traction online, sparking debate among fans over contract realities, creative direction, and how talent experiences differ within major wrestling companies. As of now, neither WWE nor the wrestlers mentioned by Ricochet have publicly commented on the dispute.