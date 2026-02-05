Report: Kenny Omega May Miss AEW Revolution

The status of Kenny Omega for the upcoming AEW Revolution is now uncertain due to a major scheduling conflict overseas. While Omega’s hopes of challenging for the AEW World Championship were recently halted on television, a separate commitment in Japan may prevent him from appearing on the pay-per-view card altogether.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega is scheduled to be in Tokyo, Japan during the same weekend AEW Revolution takes place. Omega previously confirmed his involvement in the event back in September and is set to attend Capcom Cup 12, a major esports competition centered around Street Fighter 6.

Capcom Cup 12 features 48 competitors battling for a $1 million grand prize and runs from March 11 through March 15. Omega is officially advertised for meet-and-greet appearances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of that week. The uncertainty revolves around whether he plans to remain in Japan for the tournament’s conclusion over the weekend.

AEW Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles, California. If Omega stays in Tokyo through the final stages of Capcom Cup 12—where finals traditionally take place on the last day—he would still be in Japan while Revolution is underway in the United States.

Although a direct flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles takes roughly ten hours and the time difference technically allows a same-day arrival when traveling east, the turnaround would be physically demanding and leave little room for delays. At this time, it’s unclear whether Omega intends to depart Japan immediately after his Friday obligations or remain through the tournament’s final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Omega’s connection to the Street Fighter franchise is well established. He previously performed motion capture work for Street Fighter 6, and his involvement in the gaming community has long been a significant passion outside of wrestling. That commitment places his availability for AEW Revolution firmly in question.

The timing is notable, as Omega’s on-screen momentum was recently stalled. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega failed to secure a guaranteed AEW World Championship match at Revolution, effectively removing him from the event’s main-event picture.

With the added complication of international travel, it now appears increasingly possible that Omega may not be featured on the Los Angeles card at all—unless he opts for an intense travel schedule to make a last-minute appearance.