Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (2/7/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of “Collision,” which will take place at the Pearl Theater in The Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is scheduled to air live on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz will face the Grizzled Young Veterans, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Additionally, AEW TNT Champion “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli from The Death Riders and Roderick Strong from The Conglomeration in a three-way match.

Fans can also look forward to a singles match featuring JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight taking on Scorpio Sky from Sky Flight.

Furthermore, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will compete against The Demand’s GOA (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a qualifier for the AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match. In addition, Kris Statlander will reveal the stipulation for her AEW Women’s World Championship Match against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness.

