Tony Khan Makes Big Announcements For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (2/4/2026)

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from The Pearl in Las Vegas, NV. continues to take shape.

Heading into the February 4 episode from “Sin City” this evening at 8/7c, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on social media to announce some new matches (see below).

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Brody King

* AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry

* Hangman Adam Page vs. Mark Davis

* Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, El Clon, and Josh Alexander) vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, and Daniel Garcia)

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale (c) vs. MegaBad (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford)

* Kris Statlander names her stipulation for upcoming title match with Thekla

* Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm are on standby for a potential tag match

