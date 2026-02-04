Tony Khan Makes Big Announcements For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (2/4/2026)

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from The Pearl in Las Vegas, NV. continues to take shape.
Heading into the February 4 episode from “Sin City” this evening at 8/7c, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on social media to announce some new matches (see below).
The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Brody King
* AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry
* Hangman Adam Page vs. Mark Davis
* Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, El Clon, and Josh Alexander) vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, and Daniel Garcia)
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale (c) vs. MegaBad (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford)
* Kris Statlander names her stipulation for upcoming title match with Thekla
* Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm are on standby for a potential tag match
