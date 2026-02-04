Backstage Update On Brie Bella’s WWE Status

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella made her return to WWE over the weekend at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

She competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and reunited with her sister, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Following the event, Brie and Nikki appeared together on RAW last Monday night, where they expressed their desire to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Brie and Nikki are committed to being a babyface tag team without any plans for a heel turn. This indicates that Brie is back in WWE as a full-time performer.

Initially, there were reports suggesting that her return might be a “one-shot deal,” but that is no longer the case.