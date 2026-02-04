Brie Bella Reveals Nick Khan Personally Called Her To Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared on Notsam Wrestling to discuss various topics, including her return to the company. WWE President Nick Khan was the one who wanted her back and personally called her to bring her back.

Bella said, “I’ve been wanting to come back. I would joke about it a lot but yeah, I kept hearing no. And so when it came Thanksgiving time, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m not going back.’ So I kind of just started to look at 2026 differently. I had a couple other opportunities that were put on the table so I started to engage in those. And then Nick Khan all of a sudden called me and I wasn’t expecting it, and just really wanted me back. I was very shocked, I was like, ‘Alright…’ And I’m grateful to Nick for bringing me back because I definitely thought the door was closed, and I’m happy that it re-opened.”

