Former WWE Star Confirms Free Agent Status After NJPW Exit

A former WWE star has officially confirmed that he is currently a free agent following his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Shane Haste, formerly known to WWE fans as Shane Thorne and Slapjack, shared the update via social media.

Haste initially posted a video referencing TMDK Ronin, accompanied by a reflective message about his journey in professional wrestling. “You must understand that there is not just one single way to reach the top of the mountain,” Haste wrote.

Following some confusion among fans regarding the meaning of the post, Haste clarified his status directly and confirmed that he is officially on the open market. He did so with his trademark sense of humor, poking fun at the terminology often used in wrestling. “I was prolly a little too cryptic with this post but ‘free agent’ sounded too fancy pants for me,” Haste wrote. “Maybe I should have gone with ‘funemployed’.”

Haste originally signed with WWE in 2016 and spent several years in WWE, initially competing in NXT before being called up to the main roster in March 2020. During that run, he was repackaged as Slapjack, a masked member of the Retribution faction on Monday Night Raw. After the group quietly disbanded, Haste was moved to SmackDown in April 2021, where he primarily worked dark matches before being released in November 2021.

Following his WWE departure, Haste made the move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he revitalized his career as part of TMDK. Teaming with Mikey Nicholls, Haste enjoyed significant success in the tag team division. The duo captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship and became two-time holders of the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship.

With his NJPW run now complete, Haste enters free agency with momentum, international experience, and championship pedigree. His confirmation immediately positions him as an intriguing option for multiple promotions across the wrestling landscape.