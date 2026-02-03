Nia Jax Reveals Backstory Behind Infamous ‘My Hole’ Line

Nia Jax has reflected on one of the most unexpected viral moments of her career, revealing that the infamous “My hole” line was originally meant as an inside joke for WWE management.

The moment occurred during a table match against Lana on the February 8, 2021 episode of WWE Raw. After missing a leg drop on the apron, Jax audibly screamed, “My hole!”—a line that immediately went viral across social media.

Speaking recently on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jax explained that the phrase originated during rehearsals and was tied to concerns about her tailbone rather than any scripted intent.

“It was a table match with Lana,” Jax said. “During that time, I kept putting her through the table—nine times. I put her through the table nine times. Then we thought we were gonna have her redemption moment at Survivor Series, but it didn’t happen. So we ended up having this table match, and when we were rehearsing it, it was suggested that I do a leg drop on the apron. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that will bust my tailbone.’ Then I was like, ‘What about my hole?’ Just as a joke.”

Jax revealed that she had already joked about the line backstage before the show, specifically with Triple H. “I remember saying it to Hunter before the show and being like, ‘my hole,’ and he was like, ‘yeah, that’d be funny,’” she recalled.

Because the match took place during the COVID-19 era with no live audience, microphones picked up everything said in the ring—making the moment impossible to miss on broadcast. Jax admitted she initially believed she would be reprimanded for the outburst. “Because it was COVID, there was nobody in the audience, so you could clearly hear everything people were saying,” Jax explained. “I was like, I’m gonna say it just to pop everybody in the back—Vince and all them—as a joke. Hunter knew, because we were joking about it before. I did it, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be hilarious for us, right?’”

Instead, the reaction backstage was the opposite of what she expected. “By the time I got to the back, I was like, ‘What the f**k? I thought I was in trouble.’ And they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great,’” Jax said.

According to Jax, WWE even went as far as producing merchandise based on the viral line—though it ultimately never made it to sale. “They actually had a shirt made. There was gonna be a ‘My hole’ shirt—the first time I ever got real merch,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. It was literally about to be printed and sold because it was trending for a few days.”

More than four years later, the moment remains one of the most memorable—and unexpected—viral soundbites in WWE history.