Bella Twins Send Warning To Women’s Tag Team Champions

Brie Bella believes the timing couldn’t be better for The Bella Twins to reunite in WWE.

At the 2026 Royal Rumble last weekend, Brie made her in-ring return for the first time in four years. While her twin sister Nikki Bella had already re-established herself with a solo run, the sisters are now officially back together — with their sights set on the women’s tag team division.

“I just feel like this is the perfect time for The Bella Twins,” Brie said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday. “The women’s division is on fire. It’s the best I’ve ever seen it. And I’m just like, I can’t sit at home anymore and be watching like a fan. I’m like, I gotta get in.”

The Bella Twins appeared on WWE Raw Monday night, where they formally announced their intention to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. During their Good Morning America interview, the Hall of Famers sent a direct warning to the reigning champions, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

“Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY should watch their back — just putting that warning out since they’re our current tag team champions,” Nikki said. “Brie and I, we’re the OG tag team. We never had that opportunity to go for the tag titles, and we want them.”

Brie also admitted that the reaction to her Royal Rumble return exceeded her expectations. After four years away, she wasn’t sure how fans would respond.

“I’m still on cloud nine,” Brie said. “I didn’t know if people would remember me, so the love has been overwhelming.”

Despite being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Bella Twins have never captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships — a glaring omission from their decorated careers. The sisters told Good Morning America that winning the titles is a major goal before they eventually retire, though they made it clear that retirement is not imminent.

According to Brie and Nikki, that moment may still be “years down the road.”