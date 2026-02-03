Nikki Bella Says Brie Had ‘The Biggest Pop Of The Night’ At Royal Rumble

Brie Bella opened up about the emotional moment she returned to WWE during the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble.

As seen at the Royal Rumble event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Brie made her first in-ring appearance in four years, entering the match to a thunderous ovation. Following the show, Brie and her sister Nikki Bella appeared on Good Morning America, where they reflected on the overwhelming reaction.

When asked what it felt like to be back in front of a live WWE crowd after years away, Brie admitted she wasn’t sure what to expect. “Gosh. You know, it was surreal. It was such an incredible feeling,” Brie said. “And I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if anyone was going to remember me. So when I came out and the crowd was so loud and crazy, it was overwhelming. I’m literally still on cloud nine.”

Nikki was quick to jump in and put the moment over even stronger. “She got the biggest pop of the night,” Nikki said.

When the interviewer pressed her on the claim, Nikki doubled down simply with, “The biggest.”

The host then noted the impact Brie’s return had beyond WWE, pointing out that she was trending across social media platforms, including Instagram, following the event.

Brie acknowledged that the response has gone far beyond anything she anticipated. “It’s really been overwhelming, all the love and support that everyone’s been showing — from pop culture to sports media, with all the wrestling fans,” Brie said. “I just wasn’t expecting that.”

Brie’s return has since led to The Bella Twins reuniting on WWE television, with the duo already setting their sights on the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture heading into WrestleMania season.