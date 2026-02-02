“The City of Brotherly Love” hosts this week’s installment of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Advertised for the Monday, February 2, 2026, post-WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh episode of WWE Raw tonight at 8/7c from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. is a high stakes women’s showdown.

Reigning and defending WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will put her title up for grabs in a Philadelphia Street Fight against bitter rival from The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez.

The following are WWE Raw results for Monday, February 2, written by PWMania.com’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE RAW RESULTS – FEBRUARY 2, 2026

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena in “The City of Brotherly Love” to start this week’s post-Royal Rumble show.

Adam Pearce Confronts Paul Heyman & The Vision

Inside the arena, The Vision start the show off with a cold open promo segment. Bron Breakker is seen going ballistic near the commentary area. He gets into the ring, going off on Adam Pearce after what happened at the Royal Rumble.

The Vision come running down to stop him from blowing a gasket, before Heyman takes the mic to address Pearce himself. He says the GM has to approve every visa for someone to travel to Saudi Arabia for a WWE show, and he “doesn’t know who the masked man is”?

Breakker takes the mic back, telling Pearce he has til the count of 3 to get out here…and Pearce makes his way out at 2, telling Bron that the last time we had a masked man it was Austin Theory. He tells Bron he will still let him have a job after his “piss poor performance at the Rumble,” and this riles Breakker up.

LA Knight’s music hits as we see Knight blindside The Vision in the ring with a chair. This clears Theory, Paul, and Reed out of the ring as Heyman speaks to Breakker on the ramp. Commentary talks about what just happened as we cut to a video package highlighting last weekend’s Royal Rumble.

Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

From there we get our regular start of the show stuff, complete with Michael Cole narrating as we see a bunch of Superstar arrival shots from earlier today. Back inside the arena, Cole tells us they’ll try and keep fans updated on the situation involving Bron Breakker’s rage.

Je’Von Evans, favoring his ribs, makes his way to the ring to kick off in-ring action on this week’s show. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, El Grande Americano comes to the ring accompanied by Los Americanos.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Evans backs Americano in the corner and beats him down into the seated fetal position. El Grande tries to fight back, but Evans overwhelms him again and sends him to the floor. Evans hits a big dive and splashes onto Americano. We see a replay.

As Evans gets back in the ring, we see Grande and Bravo distract the ref, allowing Rayo to go after Evans with a cheap shot. This gives Grande the opening he needs to lay out Je’Von before sending him to the floor, where he starts mocking Evans before sending him back into the ring.

He plays to the crowd before following after Je’Von, before sending him to the mat hard with a back body drop. We see a super slow-motion replay of that immediately afterwards. The show then shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress and ongoing in the ring. Americano punches Evans against the ropes and the ref breaks the punches. Americano gets Evans in a side chinlock. Evans punches out of the hold and kicks Americano. Americano punches Evans, stopping a sunset flip attempt and kicks and punches Evans.

Evans fires back with a series of chops and Americano hits an enzuigiri and covers Evans for a near fall. Americano tosses Evans onto the ropes and then stomps on Evans’ hands. Evans is taken down with a clothesline and covered for a near fall. Evans chops Americano and Americano chops back.

They trade chops and Evans connects with a forearm and punches Americano in the corner. Evans superkicks Americano and Americano chops Evans back. Evans hits a satellite DDT and plants Americano and both men are laid out. Evans kicks Americano and hits a corkscrew kick before hitting some forearms in the corner.

Evans hits Red Dot and both men are down. Evans and Americano punch each other and Americano gets Evans in a modified Cobra Cluth. Evans breaks the hold and comes off the ropes and Americano catches him and places him in a submission hold. Evans rolls out and has Americano on his back now.

Evans hits a Swanton across the ring and Americano is covered and he kicks out at two. Evans climbs the ropes again, Rayo distracts the ref and Bravo knocks Evans off the ropes. Rayo gives Americano the metal plate and the OG El Grande Americano comes out. Evans takes out Americano and hits the OG Cutter for the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans