Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Return Reportedly Imminent

Dominik Mysterio is expected to return imminently from his shoulder injury. According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, there was discussion earlier today indicating that the Judgment Day member was expected to be in attendance for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While it was not explicitly confirmed whether Mysterio would appear on television or be present backstage only, the report suggests that his return to the road is happening sooner rather than later. WWE sources reportedly believe he is ready to begin reintegrating into active storylines.

Mysterio has been sidelined for several weeks due to a shoulder injury that forced him to miss television tapings and live events. His absence has been noticeable within The Judgment Day, as the faction has continued to operate on Raw without one of its core members.

The injury was significant enough to require time off for recovery, but Mysterio’s reported presence in Philadelphia indicates that he has either been medically cleared or is close to receiving clearance for physical activity.

With WrestleMania 42 season now underway following the Royal Rumble, Mysterio’s potential return adds another layer of intrigue to The Judgment Day’s direction and could quickly place him back into a prominent role as WWE heads into its biggest stretch of the year.