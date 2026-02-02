Becky Lynch To Miss Tonight’s WWE RAW Following Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has announced that she will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

The reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion took to social media to reveal that she is currently in Los Angeles for what she described as an “emergency meeting” with legal counsel, citing ongoing issues with how she believes she has been treated by the company.

“For those wondering, I WILL NOT BE AT RAW TONIGHT! I am in Los Angeles having an EMERGENCY MEETING with some of the BIGGEST lawyers in the business! I have been treated very UNFAIRLY, and it’s time to hold some people accountable! I SHOULD BE ON THE COVER OF THE WWE2K26!!! I SHOULD BE YOUR 2026 ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER!!! I SHOULD BE CELEBRATING WITH ALL MY BECKY BELIEVERS TONIGHT!!! I WAS SCREWED!!! When my team is done, we will rename the company WWBTB!!! THIS ISN’T OVER!!!”

Lynch’s announcement comes just days after the 2026 Royal Rumble, where she was eliminated from the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Following the event, “The Man” publicly voiced her frustration, stating that she believed she should have won the match. She also expressed displeasure over not being featured on the cover of WWE 2K26, which was officially revealed over the weekend.

The “emergency meeting” is part of an ongoing storyline, with Lynch portraying a character who feels increasingly wronged by WWE management. Her absence from Raw further reinforces the narrative that she is taking serious action to address what she perceives as repeated injustices.

Lynch entered the Royal Rumble hoping to secure a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42, but her elimination appears to have pushed her character to a breaking point. With Lynch holding the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, her decision to miss Raw leaves the title picture temporarily unresolved for tonight’s show in Philadelphia.

How WWE chooses to address Lynch’s claims — and her next move — remains to be seen.