Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns emerged victorious in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating GUNTHER to secure a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 42. +Reigns will head to The Show of Shows in Las Vegas to challenge a world champion of his choice. While it’s not yet known which champion Reigns will pursue, WWE has reportedly been considering one particular matchup.

According to PWInsider.com, there has been “heavy discussion” within WWE about a WrestleMania program featuring Reigns and CM Punk.

This potential storyline has been teased for some time, beginning when Punk agreed to join Reigns’ team for a WarGames match against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline in 2024, in exchange for a favor from WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Last year, Punk eliminated Reigns from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and compelled Heyman to accompany him for a Triple Threat Match against Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Ultimately, Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns during that match by siding with Rollins.

The two men found themselves on the same side again at last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames, where they battled The Vision. After Punk was pinned by Bron Breakker, Reigns and Cody Rhodes had an intense confrontation, leading many to believe they were on a collision course for another match at WrestleMania.

However, with Cody losing the title to Drew McIntyre earlier this month and currently engaged in a heated feud with both McIntyre and Jacob Fatu, a match between Rhodes and Reigns seems unlikely at this time.

It will be interesting to see if Reigns decides to pursue Punk’s title in Las Vegas. Punk is currently the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, having won the title last November by defeating Reigns’ cousin, Jey Uso. Since then, he has successfully defended it against Bron Breakker, Finn Bálor, and AJ Styles.