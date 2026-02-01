Dominik Mysterio Set To Return On AAA TV February 7

Dominik Mysterio is officially set to return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide next week.

During Saturday’s AAA on Fox broadcast, it was announced that the reigning AAA Mega Champion will appear on the February 7 episode. The appearance will mark Mysterio’s first live television appearance since suffering a shoulder injury.

During the announcement, commentator Corey Graves teased that Mysterio’s return could be connected to El Grande Americano. The two former allies split at Guerra de Titanes last month after losing to Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. Mysterio’s injury occurred during that same match, forcing him out of action.

In addition to Mysterio’s return, AAA also announced a title bout for the February 7 show. Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships against the unlikely duo of Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.

Vice earned the championship opportunity earlier this week by defeating La Hiedra, scoring a roll-up victory that was counted by Mr. Iguana, who was serving as the special guest referee. Following the match, Page and Green were shown backstage expressing frustration over the circumstances leading to their upcoming title defense.

Mysterio’s return adds another layer of intrigue to the show, as AAA continues building momentum with crossover stars and evolving storylines heading into the spring.