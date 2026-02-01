Backstage News On Powerhouse Hobbs’ New WWE Ring Name

Former AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs made his WWE debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

As previously reported, Hobbs was introduced using the ring name Royce Keys.

He entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at number 14, showcasing his strength and eliminating former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in the process.

Although Hobbs performed well in his WWE debut, he did not win the Men’s Royal Rumble, as Bronson Reed ultimately eliminated him.

According to Fightful Select, Hobbs chose the ring name Royce Keys because his youngest son is named Royce, and “Keys” is the maiden name of his late mother.

The report also mentioned that Hobbs’ real name, Hobson, was considered as an option for his ring name. Hobbs concluded his five-year tenure with All Elite Wrestling earlier this month after deciding not to sign a new deal.