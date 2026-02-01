Triple H Met With “We Want Vince” And “Y2J” Chants In Riyadh

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque received a warm welcome from fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the Royal Rumble post-show.

As he wrapped up the event and discussed the 39th annual Royal Rumble, fans began chanting, “We want Vince,” referring to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Triple H was also met with “Y2J” chants, as many fans had hoped for a return from Chris Jericho at the Royal Rumble premium live event, but that did not happen, much to their disappointment.

During the post-show, Triple H commented on Roman Reigns’ victory in the Royal Rumble and AJ Styles’ loss to GUNTHER. The match was crucial for Styles, as he needed to win to keep his in-ring career alive.

Triple H affectionately referred to Reigns as “The Cerebral Assassin” and shared what Styles communicated about his future in wrestling. He also praised the NXT talents who participated in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches and promised an unpredictable journey leading to WrestleMania 42.

Saudi fans chanting “we want Vince.” The just need to pay TKO to make it happen atp. pic.twitter.com/h5UOYA1MzU — Kephfas (@Kephfas) February 1, 2026

All the chants directed at Triple H during the post-show by the Saudi Arabian crowd. “Y2J”

“AEW”

“Baldy”

“We Want Vince”

“You f*cked up”#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AvJLZJNEgs — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) February 1, 2026