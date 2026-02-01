Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, February 2nd, 2026, through Sunday, April 19th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE RAW (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on February 2nd: 10,321 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Charlotte, North Carolina) on February 6th: 7,259 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Cleveland, Ohio) on February 9th: 6,356 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Dallas, Texas) on February 13th: 7,511 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT live event (Kennewick, Washington) on February 13th: 1,011 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Lubbock, Texas) on February 14th: 8,162 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Memphis, Tennessee) on February 16th: 5,425 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Atlanta, Georgia) on February 23rd: 8,044 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT (Atlanta, Georgia) on February 24th: 606 tickets sold – will sell out.

* WWE SmackDown (Louisville, Kentucky) on February 27th – 6,340 tickets sold.

* WWE Elimination Chamber (Chicago, Illinois) on February 28th – 12,905 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Indianapolis, Indiana) on March 2nd – 6,192 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Portland, Oregon) on March 6th – 3,165 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Seattle, Washington) on March 9th – 3,332 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Phoenix, Arizona) on March 13th – 4,831 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (San Antonio, Texas) on March 16th – 4,674 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Raleigh, North Carolina) on March 20th – 6,775 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Boston, Massachusetts) on March 23rd – 5,711 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) on March 27th – 4,025 tickets sold.

* WrestleMania 42 Night One (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 18th: 36,000 tickets sold.

* WrestleMania 42 Night Two (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 19th: 35,827 tickets sold.